Cherlon Marie "Lonnie" (Petrill) Van Duyn, 67, of Shelby Township, MI, formerly of Penn Township passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1952 in Greensburg, to the late Samuel and Grace (DeGuffroy) Petrill. Lonnie was a 1970 graduate of Penn Joint High School. She was employed as a Director at Tiffany & Company for many years. Lonnie is survived by her siblings, Sharon L. (husband Kevin) Eads of Murrysville, Kevin S. (wife Donna) Petrill of Hempfield Twp., Dr. Lori (husband Dr. Brian) Radulovich of Columbia Station, OH, and Kristin (husband Kevin) McAllister of West Chester, OH; many nieces and nephews; and Jan Van Duyn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Desziree Petrill. Friends will be received Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Angel Network, 295 Tillbrook Rd., Irwin, PA 15642, or to your local Humane Society.

