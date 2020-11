Chris Laws Folker



Our mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and wife passed away November 15, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Raymond, WA on September 20, 1951. She was adopted by her parents Maurice and Jennie Laws and moved to Ogden. She attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High School. She worked for Ogden City in code enforcement and retired in 2020.



She met the love of her life in 1993, they got married in 2000.



Chris is survived by her husband, Jerry Folker; her children, Judd (Melissa) Olsen, Jerrad (Johanna) Olsen, and Mindy (Steven) Potochnick; her sisters, Lucy (Dwain) and Rena (Ken); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Chris was a fun and loving person who was very proud of her family.



She had lots of friends and loved everyone. She will be greatly missed by all.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.





