Christian Z Ortiz, age 19, entered into heaven on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was an engaging young man who, even as a little boy, had a smile that would take you to another place. Christian was a kind and giving person. He always wanted to help anyone and everyone he could even if he knew it would be hard for him at the time. He loved his whole family and his friends with his all heart. We will never forget how he loved to eat. He loved all kinds of sports including football and basketball but would watch whatever sport he was in the mood for. Since graduating from Dave Thomas Education on Thursday, May 2, 2019 school was on his mind. There were so many happy times and he was on his way to do Radiography school. His favorite color was baby blue, although he really liked Red. Christian was an Angel sent to us from heaven.



Services are Private but will be available to view via live stream below on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

