CHRISTIANA LYNN ROBINSON
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHRISTIANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christiana Lynn Robinson was born August 8, 1992 and passed away on June 3rd, 2020. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis (a hereditary disease that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs by the secretion of thick mucus) and fought to live for as long as she could. Never letting her disease get in the way of her goals, she became a gymnast, cheerleader, dancer, and teacher. She graduated from Mount Rainier High School in 2010, continuing on to achieve her Associates Degree with a Certificate in Communications in 2013 from Green River Community College. She continued her education at The University of Washington, Tacoma to pursue a Bachelor's in Psychology in September 2018. She was unable to complete her degree as her illness progressed. Her ambitions were to open a Dance Studio and a drive-thru Snack Shop. She recently got her certification to teach Zumbini but was never able to teach due to her illness. She was loved by everyone she met, gaining friends wherever she traveled. She leaves behind her 2-year-old son Zayden; parents, Danna and Kathy; brothers, Joseph and Daniel; sister, Tiffany; and boyfriend, Thomas. Her family loves and misses her very much. She was a fighter until the end.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved