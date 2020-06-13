Christiana Lynn Robinson was born August 8, 1992 and passed away on June 3rd, 2020. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis (a hereditary disease that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs by the secretion of thick mucus) and fought to live for as long as she could. Never letting her disease get in the way of her goals, she became a gymnast, cheerleader, dancer, and teacher. She graduated from Mount Rainier High School in 2010, continuing on to achieve her Associates Degree with a Certificate in Communications in 2013 from Green River Community College. She continued her education at The University of Washington, Tacoma to pursue a Bachelor's in Psychology in September 2018. She was unable to complete her degree as her illness progressed. Her ambitions were to open a Dance Studio and a drive-thru Snack Shop. She recently got her certification to teach Zumbini but was never able to teach due to her illness. She was loved by everyone she met, gaining friends wherever she traveled. She leaves behind her 2-year-old son Zayden; parents, Danna and Kathy; brothers, Joseph and Daniel; sister, Tiffany; and boyfriend, Thomas. Her family loves and misses her very much. She was a fighter until the end.

