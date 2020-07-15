Of Scott Township, PA passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Prior to that, she had lived in Williamson, WV and Erie, PA. A graduate of Dormont High School, she had been most recently a customer service representative with Pittsburgh Anesthesia Associates, XYZ Billing, a medical billings company in Mt. Lebanon, PA. Proud of her Greek and Cretan heritage, she was a member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Mt. Lebanon where she sang in the choir, taught Greek dancing and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. She also held various leadership positions including a seat on the Board of Directors of the Pancretan Association of America's (PAA) local Arcadi-Maleme chapter. She was famous for her spanakopita, baklava and chocolate chip cookies. But her true passion through life remained the love of dance, especially Greek. She said, "As long as I'm on my feet, I'm fine." In the personality section of her 1946 Dormont High yearbook, "The Torch," she was named "one swell person." While in Williamson, Chrys worked as a business-collections office clerk at Williamson Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky. Prior to this, she served as a liaison between the local tax division and the county courthouse as a clerk for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Erie, PA. During her time in Erie, Chrys was president of the local American Business Women's Association chapter, president of the Lioness Club, Strong Vincent High School PTA president, president of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos Society. Having served as a Sunday school teacher, she was also an advisor to the Junior Greek Orthodox Youth Association (GOYA) and Greek dance instructor to both children and adults while a member of the Assumption parish.

Chrys was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 23, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents Emmanuel and Anna (Apostolakis) Bolaris of Dormont, PA, originally from Chania, Crete, Greece. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Nick Panos of Erie. She is survived by sons George Panos (Kim) of Morgan Hill, California, Emanuel (Angela) of Upper St. Clair and John (Christina) of Indiana Township and grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, Chrysann, John, Patricia and Elias. She is also survived by a sister Despina (Sam) Kapourales of West Virginia and two brothers, Constantine Bolaris of Florida and Stephen (Valerie) Bolaris of California and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West liberty Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15216 , Dormont, 412 531-4000. Thursday 2- 8 P.M. Trisagion Service 7:00P.M. Covid-19 restrictions will apply; mask and 25 guests at a time. Additional visitation Friday 11:00A.M. until time of Funeral Liturgy at Noon in Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Interment Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Agape Fund and the PAA Scholarship Fund payable to PAA noting Scholarship-Chrysanthe Panos in the check memo line mailing to PAA Secretary/ Chrysoula Stagakis, 5044 Soave Lane, Salida, CA. 95368.

