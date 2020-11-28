NORWOOD/HOLDEN – Cicely O. (Brunt) Black, 107, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at home in Norwood, under the loving care of her family. Born in Worcester, Cicely was the daughter of George A. and Lilian G. (Bussey) Brunt.



Cicely graduated from Classical High School and later the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She went on to be a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for many years. Around this time, she married the love of her life, Cyril O. Black, and raised their family together in Holden.



She was a longtime and active member of the First Baptist Church in Holden and the Memorial Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.



Cicely will be remembered for her kind nature and for always having a smile on her face. Above all, family was of utmost importance to her.



She will be lovingly missed by her two daughters, Joan C. Black and Judith O. Black, both of Norwood; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Cyril O. Black; a brother, George A. Brunt, Jr., and two sisters, Josephine L. Duhamel and Vivian Holm.

