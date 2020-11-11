1/1
Claire C. (Wehrle) Kleckner
1934 - 2020
Of Plum, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John R. "Bud" Kleckner for 62 years.

Loving mother of Cathy (Tom) Zelahy of Plum, Jonette (Patrick) Caldwell of Plum, Donna Kleckner of Washington, Mary Beth (Walt) Swanstrom of Penn Twp., and Pam (Steven) Peterman of Plum.

Preceded in death by her children, Mary Claire and John "Buddy" Kleckner.

Adored grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great-grandmother 18 great-grandchildren.

Claire was a dedicated matriarch who always treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed dancing and loved music. Claire had a sense of humor and a charming character that will be remembered forever by those she leaves behind.

Friends are welcome Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a face mask or covering.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30 in St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish.

Claire will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Walden's View of North Huntingdon for the excellent care they provided to Claire. As Claire would say… "E.X.I.T."


Published in Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
November 11, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Piasecki
November 10, 2020
Claire was an amazing lady that always brightened my day. I will never forget all of the memories she has given to me. E X I T.
Tonya
November 10, 2020
Omg!!!!!!! I love you guys but her more I couldn’t do nothing but smile when I seen E.X.I.T thanks and God bless!!!!
Alisha
Friend
November 10, 2020
I am forever grateful to have had the privilege of caring for Claire ❤ love her always! E.x.i.t
Stephanie Heasley
Friend
