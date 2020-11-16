Clara Diane Hicks, 78, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 in Syracuse, Utah. She was born February 19, 1942 in old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah to Carl K. and Etta Bates Bingham. She attended school in Weber County, graduating from Weber High School in 1960.



In 1965 she married her sweetheart Will Hicks in Riverdale, Utah, their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. During the first part of their marriage Diane and her family enjoyed living in many states while Will served in the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, they settled in Clearfield, Utah. Then moving for the last time to Syracuse, Utah.



Diane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings throughout her lifetime. She especially loved to provide compassionate service to others, which brought her great joy throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed cooking and baking for anyone and everyone, but especially for family. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing, making gifts for many family and friends.



She loved working as a manager at the Layton Hills Mall ZCMI, where she retired. She loved nice clothes and enjoyed helping friends and family find nice outfits when they would come to her for suggestions.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pinky Garner and brother Kyle Bingham. She is survived by her husband Will, her children Randy (Steffanie) Hicks of Syracuse, UT, Janine Hicks of Gonzales, LA., three grandchildren Payton, Carter and Brinlee, her brother Vern (Shirley) Bingham and sister Lavora (George).



We would like to thank all those who provided care for mom at Raintree Assisted Living and Atlas Hospice. As well as the many doctors who cared for her.



For public safety reasons private family services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.

