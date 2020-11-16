1/1
Clara Diane Hicks Diane Hicks
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara Diane Hicks's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Diane Hicks, 78, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 in Syracuse, Utah. She was born February 19, 1942 in old Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah to Carl K. and Etta Bates Bingham. She attended school in Weber County, graduating from Weber High School in 1960.

In 1965 she married her sweetheart Will Hicks in Riverdale, Utah, their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. During the first part of their marriage Diane and her family enjoyed living in many states while Will served in the Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, they settled in Clearfield, Utah. Then moving for the last time to Syracuse, Utah.

Diane was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings throughout her lifetime. She especially loved to provide compassionate service to others, which brought her great joy throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed cooking and baking for anyone and everyone, but especially for family. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing, making gifts for many family and friends.

She loved working as a manager at the Layton Hills Mall ZCMI, where she retired. She loved nice clothes and enjoyed helping friends and family find nice outfits when they would come to her for suggestions.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pinky Garner and brother Kyle Bingham. She is survived by her husband Will, her children Randy (Steffanie) Hicks of Syracuse, UT, Janine Hicks of Gonzales, LA., three grandchildren Payton, Carter and Brinlee, her brother Vern (Shirley) Bingham and sister Lavora (George).

We would like to thank all those who provided care for mom at Raintree Assisted Living and Atlas Hospice. As well as the many doctors who cared for her.

For public safety reasons private family services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved