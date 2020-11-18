1/1
Clara E. Winiecki
Clara E. Winiecki



Heaven gained another angel on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 95, of Brentwood. Loving Wife of the late Robert C. Winiecki. Mother of Roberta (Patrick) Monahan and Mark (Lisa) Winiecki. Grandmother of Sarah, Emily, Erin, Melissa (Alex) and Nicholas. Daughter of the late Frank & Agnes Peszko. Sister of the late Walter, Andrew, Thaddeus, John, Joseph Peszko, Anna Murawski and Theresa Milanak. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Clara taught more than you could have ever learned in a book to her grandchildren. She was a smart, kind and spunky lady. Visitations are Private and entrusted to the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Albert the Great Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Albert the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
