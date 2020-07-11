Formerly of Forest Hills and Wilkins Twp., age 86, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Clarence was the beloved husband of Virginia (Placone) Worrall for 64 years.
Loving and devoted father of Rebecca Riberich of Ross Twp., C. Scott Worrall of Level Green and Kathleen (Frank) Fattizzi of AZ.
Proud grandfather of Ricky (Christina) Riberich, Rachel (Jon) Beswarick, Raeanne Riberich; Jennifer Baran, Sierra Roush and Diana Baran.
Dear great-grandfather of Ivan and Luka Riberich, Declan Beswarick, Trevor Baran, Orion Roush and one great grandson on the way.
Brother of Alice Rita (James) Crouse of Murrysville.
Clarence is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Clarence was a 1953 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. Upon graduation, he was hired as a carpenter by the contractor, Angelo Nese, and later worked for Bob Free. He then became employed with a cabinet maker doing various tasks. He further learned the trade of cabinetmaking by working on Saturdays without pay. Clarence began his own business 60 years ago by working out of his own house and garage. Eventually, he opened his shop on Main St in East Pittsburgh which he operated with his son, Scott until closing last year.
Although cabinetmaking was his profession, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing on the Clarion River, a good game of golf and many travels with Virginia.
There will not be a public viewing or visitation.
Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Thursday at 11 AM.
Clarence will be laid to rest privately in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800