On Friday, June 12th 2020, Clea Patriarca Alverio-Hume passed away unexpectedly with complications from SARS-Covid-19 at age 57.



Clea was the most loving wife a husband could have ever dreamed of, the best mother a daughter could have. She touched many lives with her gorgeous smile and loving personality. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew her.



Clea was born in San Pedro Laguna, Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 1994 with her then 1 year old daughter. She graduated from Laguna Northwestern College and continued her education in Seattle to work in the health care field. Clea worked at Queen Anne Health care, a skilled nursing facility, as Medical records Director. She also worked for Swedish Medical Center where she was the lead admission coordinating assistant in the Transfer and Operations Center. Clea had previously served as a medical assistant in telemetry.



Clea's priorities were always making certain that her daughter and family were taken care of. She insisted on holding 2 full time jobs to allow her daughter to finish her education without the burden of working and going to University. She worked tirelessly. Clea always gave of herself to others without expecting anything in return.



On August 2nd, 2017 she married David. Their time together was short but was a glowing example of two people deeply in love with each other. Clea was loved by her colleagues for her warmth, kind heart, humility, and wonderful smile.



Clea enjoyed being outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and a break from her busy professional life were always welcomed. Her absolute favorite was flowers. Clea loved all flowers and wanted to someday have a large dedicated flower garden. The garden would be anchored with most anything in purple, her favorite color.



Clea is survived by her mother Felicidad, her husband David, her daughter Minerva, step sons Andrew and Aaron. She also leaves behind 6 siblings and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Clea is predeceased by her father, Alfonso Alverio.



A Celebration of Clea's life will be held at a later date.

