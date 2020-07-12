The world lost an accomplished woman and extraordinary nurse. Colleen Jane Dunwoody, 75, of Monroeville, died suddenly at home on July 7, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Marsh) Dunwoody. Her mother was known to everyone as "Bissie" (a nickname from her cherished Chloe). Colleen was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School in Erie and proud 1965 graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She received both her Bachelor (1975) and Master (1986) degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. Colleen's nursing career began at Presbyterian-University Hospital and she continued at UPMC for over 45 years. Beginning as a staff nurse, her career moves included positions as a Head Nurse on orthopaedic and arthritis units, Clinical Instructor for orthopaedic units, and as an Advanced Practice Nurse in Pain Management. Pain Management was a developing field at the time and continued to be her life-long passion. Unable to remain retired, she was a Research Associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing at the time of her death. Although she was a member of several professional organizations, she was invested in the American Society for Pain Management Nursing (ASPMN) where she served as President and Past-President. Her numerous publications encompassed journal articles and book chapters on orthopaedic nursing and pain management. She was an outstanding presenter and commanded the attention of the participants at scores of classes and conferences in the region, nationally, and internationally. She served the community through the American Chronic Pain Association (ACPA), including as a President and Past-President, and as a volunteer for Forbes Hospice and the Ethics Committee at Forbes Hospital. Her professional awards included the Outstanding Alumna Award (Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, Service Excellence Achievement Award (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), Clinical Practice Award (American Society of Pain Management Nurses, Cameo of Caring Advanced Practice (University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing), and Legacy of Nursing Award (UPMC). She was an active member and Elder at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church and also served as a Stephen Minister. Colleen had a special relationship with her mother Bissie that was more loving when Colleen moved into a bigger apartment to include her Mom. Colleen took care of Bissie for much of her last 5 years until it was time for a move to a skilled nursing facility. She visited Bissie every day. Colleen was a force to be reckoned with. She was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed all the festivities around St. Patrick's Day. She was stern, she was polite. She was a dictatorial but kind editor, an ultimate professional with standards higher than most. Her integrity was unquestionable. She always supported nurses and nursing, and the education and mentoring of our younger nurses. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, dining out, and white wine. She loved beautiful clothes, expensive shoes and purses, coordinated jewelry and accessories, and always was the epitome of a magnificently dressed woman. She loved and was loved by her large network of friends – she was an only child but was never alone. We will miss her. Colleen would want you to remember her on November 3 and to VOTE!



A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, 4600 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville, PA 15668. Burial will be private at Halcyon Hills Memorial Park in Wheeling, WV. Memorial contributions may be made to Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church.

