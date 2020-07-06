Of East Pittsburgh, over the past 5 years a resident of LGAR in Turtle Creek, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020.



Dolly was the oldest child of John and Theresa (Visco) Palarino.



Dolly is survived by her brother, John "Sonny" (Jean) Palarino and her sisters, Angie (Joe) Spadaro of Chalfant and Grace (David) Busha of North Huntingdon.



She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary "Honey" (Tom) Parente, Helen (late Greg) Prosdicimo, Nancy (late Don) Rutter, and Annette (late Lloyd) Mullin.



Dolly is also survived by many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.



Dolly began her work career at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh laboring in the manufacturing of helmets for the military during WW II. After the war, she was employed as a sales associate for G.C. Murphy in East Pittsburgh until the store closed. She was a longtime member of the former St. William Church and Holy Cross Parish



Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family and playing bingo.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Wednesday at 11 a.m.



Dolly will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

