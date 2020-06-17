Connie (Berrett) Turnage
1963 - 2020
Connie Berrett

Our beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and sister Connie Berrett, returned home too early on June 14, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital of natural causes. Connie was born on April 4, 1963 to Robb Donald and Judith Jensen Berrett. Connie graduated from Weber High School was the president of the pep club, she also attended Weber State University.

She married Michael Sanchez they were blessed with two beautiful children. They were later divorced. She was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked at the senior center in Brigham City as a cook. She enjoyed cooking, camping, watching movies, and playing with her grandkids, she loved hanging out with friends and laughing, her favorite color was pink for everything.

Connie is survived by her children Kelsey (Brendon) Shogren, Colton (Shylah) Sanchez, three grandchildren Gennesse, Jaydah; Cecillia, Mother Judy Berrett, sister Jill (Joe) Bosy, brother Clayton (Lori) Berrett and her fiancé Brent Spencer. Connie was preceded in death by her father and Robb Berrett.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 2850 N St, North Ogden, UT

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ben Lomond Cemetery
Myers Mortuary
