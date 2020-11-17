1/1
Constance J. (Wallace) Brown
Constance J. Brown, age 86, passed away peacefully in her Walpole, Massachusetts home on Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland, Maine on December 22, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Goodreau) Wallace. She was raised in Dedham, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Dedham High School with the Class of 1951. Following her graduation, Connie took a position with the New England Telephone Company.

Connie married her beloved husband, Frank E. Brown, on April 18, 1954 and they initially made their home together in Norwood, Massachusetts. After settling in Walpole, Massachusetts in 1958, Connie took on the role of a homemaker, raising and caring for her young family. In addition to raising her two children, Michael and Karen, Connie worked as a waitress in local restaurants on the weekends.

Beloved wife of Frank E. Brown.
Loving mother of Michael E. Brown and Karen M. Brown both of Walpole.
Sister of Loretta Ober of Wrentham, the late Rita Ann Janjigian and the late John Wallace.

At the request of Connie's family all funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 for research of Macular Degeneration.
Published in DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
