CORALEE GERALDINE STARK
1943 - 2020
'A strong woman is one who gives selflessly
and loves wholeheartedly.
She is not afraid to be bold.
A strong woman is courageous.
She is able to hope
when things look hopeless.
A strong woman in her essence
is a gift to all the world.
A strong woman like you.'

Coralee (Corky) Geraldine Stark left this world on October 26th. Born in Seattle on October 4, 1943 to George and Helen Andrews. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived with no apologies, was a fierce cook, knitter and threw the best parties. Corky was a friend to all and gave selflessly expecting nothing in return. She is remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert (Bob) H. Stark, daughters Annemarie and Lara and son Andrew as well as 8 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation in her name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Published in BONNEY WATSON from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY WATSON
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
