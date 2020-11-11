'A strong woman is one who gives selflessly

and loves wholeheartedly.

She is not afraid to be bold.

A strong woman is courageous.

She is able to hope

when things look hopeless.

A strong woman in her essence

is a gift to all the world.

A strong woman like you.'



Coralee (Corky) Geraldine Stark left this world on October 26th. Born in Seattle on October 4, 1943 to George and Helen Andrews. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived with no apologies, was a fierce cook, knitter and threw the best parties. Corky was a friend to all and gave selflessly expecting nothing in return. She is remembered by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert (Bob) H. Stark, daughters Annemarie and Lara and son Andrew as well as 8 grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation in her name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store