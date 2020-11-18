1/1
Corinna Lynnette Lee
1965 - 2020
LEE, Corinna
(age 55)
Corinna Lee, of Spokane Valley, WA, passed away November 17, 2020 after a valiant 2 ½ year battle with lung cancer that spread throughout her body.
Corinna was born in October 1965 to Larry W Lee, Sr, and Jeanette K. Lee in Spokane, WA. After graduating from high school, she was married and gave birth to her only child, LayTonya. She enjoyed water activities with her family, especially trips to the ocean.
Corinna went to Spokane Community College, first becoming a biomedical technician. Later she returned to become a registered nurse, working in the Spokane area.
She is survived by her daughter, LayTonya; a brother in Vancouver,
WA; and a sister in Spokane.
Due to COVID, no services are currently planned.

Published in Pacific NW Cremation – Spokane Valley from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation – Spokane Valley
12209 E Mission Ave, Suite 4
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2020
