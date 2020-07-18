Cozette Hill Dearing, 87 went Home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed.



Cozette was born July 15, 1932 in Canadian, Texas to Charles W. and Beulah Lee (Regan) Hill. She was the youngest of three children. The Hill's moved to Albuquerque in 1941 when Cozette was nine years old. She enjoyed spending summers in Red River during her youth. She loved riding horses all over the mountains. At age 16 she met the love of her life, Leo Dearing. Cozette and Leo were married on January 5, 1951. She graduated from Highland High School in 1951 while Leo left for Boot Camp serving in the US Air Force. Cozette lived with her parents mostly during Leo's service. She joined him for a year or two in Spokane, WA. The Dearing's moved to Bosque Farms in 1968. Cozy loved living in the country. Cozette raised five children, Bobby, Jimmy, Tommy, Jamie, and Amie. She hauled them all over the area to Boy Scouts, Brownies, youth sports, rodeos, and 4-H events. She loved raising her kids and being a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. When the kids were young she baked bread daily and spent her days cooking and cleaning for her brood without complaint. Her family was everything to her. If her kids or grandkids were participating in an event you would find Cozy sitting in the stands cheering them on. Cozette and Leo were married for 33 years prior to their divorce in 1984.



Cozette was baptized April 11, 1960 at the Church of Christ Northside in Albuquerque. She worshipped at the Bosque Farms Church of Christ for many years. She loved gardening, especially her roses. She spent countless hours helping her kids and grandkids prepare their junior livestock projects for the Valencia County Fair. This was one of her greatest joys of her life.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Hill, Sr. and Beulah (Reagan) Hill, her brother Charles W. (Chuck) Hill. Jr., sister Pauline Bauer, and former husband Leo. Cozette leaves a beautiful legacy to this world. She is survived by her five children; Sons Bobby (Julie) Dearing of Los Lunas, Jimmy (Lori) Dearing of Belen, Tommy (Denice) Dearing of Peralta, Daughters Jamie Dearing of Bosque Farms, and Amie (Kevin) Harris of Muleshoe, TX. Twelve Grandchildren; Tabetha (Ryan) Strack of Jackson Missouri, Brandi (Scotty) Spencer of Athens, Texas, Jeremy (Hilarie) Mallak of Albuquerque, Brady Coker of Moses Lake, WA, Brock (Hunter) Dearing of Portales, NM, KayCee (Luke) Stansbury of Ephrata, WA, Jerett (Amber) Mendenhall of Deming, NM, Bobby Dearing II (Alexia) of Pheonix, AZ, Morgan Harris of Lubbock, TX, Kelbi Harris of Muleshoe, TX, Aaron Dearing of Albuquerque, and Garrett Page of Portales, NM. Twelve Great Grandchildren; Maggie Sue Spencer, Shelby Stansbury, Rowdy Coker, Cooper Coker, Sylas Strack, Hayden Mallak, Kazelee Spencer, Lane Mallak, Rhyett Stansbury, Paislee New, Steely Spencer, and Kaisley Jo Mendenhall. She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Judy Luce of Stephenville, TX, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



The family would like to thank the team at Corus Health Hospice for their amazing compassion and support. Services will begin with visitation on Monday, June 22,2020 from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms, 1350 Bosque Farms Blvd., Bosque Farms, NM, proceeded by a celebration of life service. A Private family Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Avenue, NE.



In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations be made to Valencia County 4-H in honor of Cozette's years of devotion to the Junior Livestock program. Valencia County Extension Office, Attn; Valencia County 4-H, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031. We encourage everyone to respect the State of New Mexico's social distancing restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store