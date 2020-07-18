1/1
Craig Bryant Hanson
1958 - 2020
Craig Hanson died suddenly at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Craig was a construction superintendent and has lived in Albuquerque for the past 14 years. Originally from Salt Lake City, he worked on many large projects during his career and enjoyed being the boss (bossy is a family trait.) Naturally, a handyman and able to fix and repair anything, he loved to restore cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed sports in his youth, skiing being a favorite that he started at the age of four with adorable little ski boots. He was a huge Utah Jazz fan and really loved watching his stepson, Jesse, race Sprint cars. Very intelligent and comfortable being the critic, Craig was also quick to laugh and enjoyed humor. He had a very soft spot for dogs and just could not have one or two. They were like children to him.

Craig will be deeply missed, especially since we expected to spend a lot more time with him. We know he has been lovingly greeted on the other side by family and friends who have gone before him. We will be with him again too.

He is survived by his wife, Tami Hanson; stepson, Jesse Baker; mother, Betty Hanson; sisters, Kathleen Palmer and Cherie (and Steve) Gilbert; brothers, and sisters-in-law, Glenda Nelson and Jack and Carol McKenna and Patrick.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
