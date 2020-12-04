1/1
Crawford Henry Lydle III
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crawford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crawford H. Lydle III passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in Rio Rancho, NM. He was a wonderful friend and mentor to many. Crawford served in the US Marine corps for 6 years including tours in Viet Nam and Rota, Spain. After his discharge he joined the University of California Police Force attaining the rank of Assistant Chief. He retired in 1990.

He was a graduate of Riverside Community College and attended UC Riverside. Crawford also graduated from the Anderson Management Program at USC and the FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia.

Crawford leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandra (Kaufman) Lydle; his sons, Crawford H. Lydle IV (Bridget) of Burleson, TX and Daniel B. Lydle (Amethyst) of Laguna Hills, CA; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his best friends and brothers in arms, Hugh Cloyed, Richard Fanjoy and James Muri; and many, many friends.

A Private Military Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.

Memorial donations may be made to any charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
505-338-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Rio Rancho

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved