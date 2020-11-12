Cristeta Robles passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM. She was 92 years old.



Cristeta Causing was born on September 29, 1928 in Iloilo, Philippines to Tomas and Pilar Causing. Nita, as she was called by her dear friends and relatives, was the fifth of six children: Conchita, Rebecca, Nena, Tom and Nelly. She accepted Christ at the age of nine years old which shaped her life as she went through some of the most trying events in history: World War II, Philippine martial law, and others. Later in life, Cristeta received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and taught as an English teacher at the elementary level for over 25 years. On September 6, 1952 she married Arturo Robles from Bacolod City, Philippines. They raised two children, Roy Joel Robles and Xenia Dee Robles. She later worked as the Chief of the Records in the Land Tax Division of the local government where she eventually retired.



Cristeta loved three things deeply: God, people, and literature. In every book she owned, she meticulously wrote notes on the margins of the pages. With the love she had for those three things, it was no surprise how much she loved ministering as a Sunday School teacher, leading Bible classes. Cristeta was loved by those in her local church community for patiently listening with compassion and offering prayer or wise counsel. She loved those around her with a quiet fierceness. If anyone was willing to advocate for those in need, it was her. She gave freely and generously whatever she had without a single expectation of receiving anything in return. Cristeta was a prayerful person and genuinely believed that God could do all things. Her favorite hymns had a common theme: Trust in Jesus. She trusted Jesus through every season and her steadfast faith was a product of that.



Cristeta did not think she would ever leave the Philippines, but came to America in September of 1991. She viewed her life as an ever changing opportunity to trust in God. Cristeta enjoyed her golden years helping raise and spending time with her grandchildren. Some difficulties arose, such as health issues and feeling homesick. However, in the face of difficulty, Cristeta pressed on clinging to Christ as her rock. She invested everything she had into these children with a deep desire for them to experience God's love tangibly through her. Little did she know, her legacy of faith would be shared through these children. The most beautiful thing she showed while being a Lola was, apart from the endless love, wisdom, and compassion she gave, was the humility she demonstrated to them. "You're teaching me now" or "God has given me the most thoughtful and loving grandchildren," are some things she would say with a genuine smile. She rarely took credit for the things she did for those she loved, but they all knew how much impact she had made.



She is survived by her two children Roy Robles and Dee Abarte, her son-in-law Levi Abarte, her daughter-in-law Kellie Robles, her grandchildren Andre Robles, Krissel Abarte and Will Robles, her oldest sister Rebecca "Nene" Ledesma in Iloilo, Philippines, her sisters-in-law Lolly Robles and Nellie Robles, cousins, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



The committal service is being held on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at Alder Garden of Cypress Lawn Memorial Park (intersection of Serramonte Boulevard and Hillside Boulevard) at 10:00 AM. In honor of Cristeta's deep love for Christ and His church, any money that would have been used for flowers can be kindly donated to your local church.

