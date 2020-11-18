Crystal Brosco, age 39, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was fun, loving, witty, and a razzle dazzle dancing queen, and she will be missed dearly. Due to the current pandemic a private family service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Crystal was survived by her mother, Denise Brosco; her brothers, Quinten and Derrick; her son, Owen; and grandmother, Eva Lopez. The family would like you to view the service which will be live-streamed and available for viewing by clicking on the link below.

