A lifelong resident of Turtle Creek, age 78, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2020.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Helen (McCartney) Narey.
He is survived by cousins of the Narey and McCartney families.
There will not be a public visitation or service.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.