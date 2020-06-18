Dale P. Narey
1941 - 2020
A lifelong resident of Turtle Creek, age 78, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2020.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Helen (McCartney) Narey.

He is survived by cousins of the Narey and McCartney families.

There will not be a public visitation or service.

Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
