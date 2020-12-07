Dale Russell July, 62, of Rockford lost his fight to COVID November 4, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital. Born January 22, 1958 in Rockford to Duane and Ruth (Scott) July, and graduated from Guilford High School class of 1976. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Dale married the love of his life, Susan (Johnson) on June 6, 1981, and together, they had three wonderful sons and built a lifetime of laughter and memories. After serving in the Marine Corps, Dale was employed as a Logistics Manager and later retired to be a full-time Bumpa. He was a Wanchanagi District Commissioner, Pack Committee Chair and Scout master of Troop 123 where he assisted his 3 sons in obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Dale influenced and mentored many young lives. He was actively involved with his sons and could always be counted on to volunteer or help out with any of their activities.



Dale loved traveling with his family, relaxing on his boat, and spending time at his camper. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan. GO BEARS! Dale never met a stranger, and his huge personality and booming laugh made him someone you could never forget. He was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. SEMPER FI!



Dale is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Sue; his sons, David (Valerie) July and Bryan (Renee) July, both of Rockford; his grandchildren, Dakota, Natori, Elyjah, and Raelynn; great-grandchildren, Jasper and Haisley; brother-in law, Tom (Linda) Johnson of Arizona, sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bruce) Erickson and Tammy (Greg) Poulisse both of Rockford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Predeceased by his son, Eric July; his parents, Duane and Ruth July; his grandparents; his in-laws, Leo and Gloria Johnson; nephews, Chad Erickson and Timothy Poulisse, and lastly, his beloved dog, Riley (Bone)

