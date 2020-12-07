1/1
Dale R. July
1958 - 2020
Dale Russell July, 62, of Rockford lost his fight to COVID November 4, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital. Born January 22, 1958 in Rockford to Duane and Ruth (Scott) July, and graduated from Guilford High School class of 1976. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Dale married the love of his life, Susan (Johnson) on June 6, 1981, and together, they had three wonderful sons and built a lifetime of laughter and memories. After serving in the Marine Corps, Dale was employed as a Logistics Manager and later retired to be a full-time Bumpa. He was a Wanchanagi District Commissioner, Pack Committee Chair and Scout master of Troop 123 where he assisted his 3 sons in obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Dale influenced and mentored many young lives. He was actively involved with his sons and could always be counted on to volunteer or help out with any of their activities.

Dale loved traveling with his family, relaxing on his boat, and spending time at his camper. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan. GO BEARS! Dale never met a stranger, and his huge personality and booming laugh made him someone you could never forget. He was a friend to many and will be deeply missed. SEMPER FI!

Dale is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Sue; his sons, David (Valerie) July and Bryan (Renee) July, both of Rockford; his grandchildren, Dakota, Natori, Elyjah, and Raelynn; great-grandchildren, Jasper and Haisley; brother-in law, Tom (Linda) Johnson of Arizona, sisters-in-law, Kathy (Bruce) Erickson and Tammy (Greg) Poulisse both of Rockford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Predeceased by his son, Eric July; his parents, Duane and Ruth July; his grandparents; his in-laws, Leo and Gloria Johnson; nephews, Chad Erickson and Timothy Poulisse, and lastly, his beloved dog, Riley (Bone)

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 11, 2020
Me and my brother new Dale from Trinity Lutheran Church. I had talk to Dale on Facebook a few times other than that I hadn’t seen him since the 70s, he was a good friend. Sorry for your loss.
Brian Swanson
Friend
November 11, 2020
Susan I'm so sorry to hear about Dale. I can still hear him telling the kids no gopher bowling when playing softball. He had such passion for all the kids. He will be truly missed.
Linda
November 8, 2020
Dale had a laugh and a smile and a story that resonated his whole being. I know he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather because that is who he was.
Sherry Scott Servin
Family
November 8, 2020
I new Dale from the early years, he was a good friend and we had great times, went to football games with his family, a true loss, God be with you
ROBERT A BERGSTADT
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dale was awesome! A memory that I still have is when my family and his family got together! The 3 boys played with us 3 girls. Now have a great time in heaven with your son Eric and my dad!
Mandy Kloepfer
Friend
November 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.We are so very sorryLove and prayers to all of you. God bless Dale and all of you love Nora and family
Nora Dalsanto and Family
Family
November 7, 2020
Awesome Marine
Thomas and Lynn Dickman
Family
