Dallon Talbot Day



In loving memory Dallon Talbot Day passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 79.



He was born on July 3, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Milton and Lona Talbot Day. He was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He served two years at Camp Pendleton in Southern California and four years in the National Reserve.



Dallon was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his compassion for others. He could make friends anywhere and had many friends during his lifetime. He was a big tease that was passed on from his mother and grandfather. He never missed a chance to show it.



Dallon is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Peggy Priest and his son Danny Day.



Dallon is survived by his wife, Becky and her children, Jessica (Jeff) Bearnson, Benjamin (Deanna) Gutierrez, Malene (Rick) Washington and Maxcine (Boyd) Bennett; and his three children, Kathy (Tracy) Nielsen, Valerie (Kevin) Barrows and Zachary (Jolene) Day; 22 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. He was a friend to so many others.



He is dearly loved and will be profoundly missed.



Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to his services.



Dallon Talbot Day will be laid in his final resting place December 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah, 84065.



If you would like to donate to the family, Dallon Day has a memorial fund set up at America First Credit Union under his name and Account Number: 9118464





