Dan Miller, 64, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in KSB Hospital. Born August 2, 1955 in Wilmington, Ohio; the son of Cloyd and Beulah (Shelton) Miller. Dan served in the United States Navy. He married Michelle Zirkes on June 22, 1985 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. Dan worked for Hil-Rom, Kenner Toys, Tonka Toys and JL Clark. He was the Regional Manager for the 2010 Census. Dan ended his career as being self- employed doing home remodeling projects.
Dan loved giving back to the community by coaching Little League Baseball, Basketball, Soccer and Golf. His passion was coordinating the REBA program. He also enjoyed refereeing/ umpiring and loved to play golf, basketball and tennis. He really enjoyed his time in the kitchen cooking and participated in the Literacy Council's 100 Men Who Cook for 20 years.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle; son, Sean Miller of Stockton; mother, Beulah Miller of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Julie Miller (Brian Gregory) of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his dad, Cloyd (Ann); sister, Cindy Miller; brother, Kent Miller.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 – 6:00p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. Adhering to phase 4 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established. Please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
