Daryl Edson Smith, PA-C, age 69, died after a brief illness on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born January 4, 1951, in Hutchinson, Kansas, to Parma (Donaldson) Smith and Ralph Edson Smith. He graduated from Kingman High School in Kingman, Kansas, in 1969, and served in the Air Force for 20 years. During his service career, he received a Baccalaureate Degree from the University of Nebraska as a Physician Assistant. While in the service, he was married to Nina (Pitt) Smith, who predeceased him in 1994.



He moved to Albuquerque, after retiring from the Air Force, in 1993. He practiced at Lovelace Medical Center and at the University of New Mexico Hospital. He obtained a Master of Physician Assistant Studies Degree in 2008, before moving to Presbyterian Healthcare Urgent Care Centers. He retired in May of this year. He was a much loved and respected Physician Assistant during his years of practice.



He is survived by his wife, Marcy Smith; his mother, Parma (Donaldson) Harris; his brother, Duane Smith; his sister, Diane Burditt and husband Ernest; his stepchildren, Brian Earnest and wife Amanda, Kelly Earnest, and Mike Earnest and wife Terri. He is further survived by grandchildren, Frederick Earnest and wife Jessie, Jacob Earnest, Billie Rose Earnest, Emerson Johnson, Reagan Westenberger and Rilee Westenberger; great-granddaughters, Juliette and Anastasia Earnest; nephews, Kyle Burditt and wife Rose and their sons, Tyler Smith and wife Tiffeny; nieces, Kari LeForce and husband Bill and their children and grandchildren, Kristin Jackson and husband Mark and their children and grandchildren; stepbrother, Larry Harris and wife Carmen and their children and grandchildren; stepsister, Suzie Graber and husband John and their children and grandchildren. He is further survived by lifelong good friends Scott and Kathy Kuhns.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Edson Smith, and stepfather, Lauren Harris.



He was a wonderful husband, stepfather, and grandfather. He made many friends during his lifetime and was respected and admired by colleagues and coworkers. He leaves many behind who will miss and remember him for the kind, loving man that he was. He had many skills and interests: we know he is fishing, woodworking, playing music, duck hunting and otherwise entertaining folks in Heaven.



These services are limited to Daryl's extended family at this time, but at a later date, there will be a gathering of remembrance for sharing memories about him.



PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASKS! Daryl would not want anyone to get sick at his services.

