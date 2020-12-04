David A. Habedank, 71, of Rockford, IL passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born August 21, 1949 in Elmhurst, IL to Vivian Habedank Reininger. David proudly served his country in the United States Airforce. He married the love of his life, Linda Prentice on January 24, 1970. David was the co-owner of Triangle Countertops in Loves Park, IL. David was a sweet and caring man. He enjoyed golfing and taking weekend trips with Linda to different courses. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family especially his grandkids and could always be counted on to brag about them and their accomplishments. David will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Survived by his beloved wife, Linda; son, Joel (Kelli) Habedank; grandchildren, Ty, Tag and Tahlula Habedank; step brother, John (Shelly) Reininger; step sister, Sally (Mike) Peterson; brothers-in-law, Larry (Robin) Prentice and Rick Prentice; special cousins, Dana (Jim) Brazis and Dawn (Howard) Warren. Predeceased by his mother, Vivian and step father, Ken Reininger; mother and father-in-law, Roger and Carol Prentice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health Hospice for their care and compassion.

