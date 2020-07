Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. David Cash Eason, age 58 of Rockwell, passed away July 3, 2020.



Cash was born October 29, 1961 in Chesterfield County, SC. He is survived by a sister, Alice Eason; caretakers, Lee "Jr." and Keta Pender, and many friends.



Per the wishes of Cash, no formal service will be held.

