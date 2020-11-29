1/
David Ford Doxey
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
David Ford Doxey

January 2, 1935 ~ November 25, 2020



David Ford Doxey, 85, passed away on November 25, 2020.

He grew up in Ogden, Utah, a son of Jack and Thelma Doxey. He served a mission in the Samoan Islands where he met the woman who would become his wife, Carol Williams from Blackfoot, Idaho.

He loved his work, his faith, and his family. He was a bishop and served in the high councils of the Mt. Ogden and Riverdale stakes.

He had a profound love for the Savior and gospel of Jesus Christ that he showed through integrity, compassion, and love every day of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sisters, Pat Bradley (Bill), and Ann Spencer (Steve); one brother, Robert (Meryl); his children, David Jr. (Sally), Kaio (Alissa), Todd (Linda), Carolyn (Scott Taylor), Jack (Denise), Charlotte (Scott Jordan), Thomas (Tiffany), Daniel (Jen), and Feleti "Junior" (Daisy); 46 grandchildren with one deceased, Holly Doxey and 27 great-grandchildren. He was a friend to so many others.

He was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed on David's obituary page on the day of the service.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
