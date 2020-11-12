David Glenn Boyer, of Springville, Utah, died peacefully in his sleep due to incidents of age.

Glenn was born July 13, 1927, in Arco, Idaho to Ira Wayne Sr. and Ruby (Coon) Boyer. He was the fourth son born to his father, but the firstborn child of this union. His big brothers were thrilled to welcome him and the two sisters who followed shortly behind.

He married Geraldine Craven on June 20, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They shared nearly 66 years of happy marriage, working and serving together in the many areas they called home: Arco, ID; Bethesda MD; Downers Grove, IL; Idaho Falls, ID; Toronto, ON and Pinawa, MB, Canada; Silver Spring, MD; Albuquerque, NM; Bountiful, UT; and Salt Lake City, UT.

Glenn earned an Assoc. in Electrical Engineering from ISU, a B.A. in Physics with a minor in Dutch from BYU, and a Masters Level Nuclear Engineering Certification from Argonne National Laboratory. He worked for the Atomic Energy Commission and the Department of Energy for 33 years. His work accomplishments were many. He established radiation protection standards. He designed and oversaw the construction of research reactors and power generating stations. He implemented nuclear reactor safety testing. He facilitated international cooperation on the design and testing for the management of radioactive wastes. He was known for his honesty and integrity by associates and friends around the world.

Glenn faithfully served his Savior in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life, including in part, as a missionary to the Netherlands, an early morning seminary teacher and Scoutmaster for many years, and as Bishop of the Silver Spring and Colesville wards. Upon retirement, he served with Geraldine in the Capetown, South Africa mission and numerous other church service missions in New Mexico and Utah including several times at The Conference Center. He and his "eternal queen" enjoyed working and serving with people in many nations and seeing the beauties of the world. He deeply believed, "All are alike unto God."

Preceded in death by too many beloved souls to mention, a grand welcoming committee awaits him on the other side of the veil. Glenn is survived by his three children, David (Kathy) Boyer of Centerville, UT; Michael (Cindy) Boyer of Springville, UT, and Teresa (Stuart) Clark of Iona, ID; sister, Lela (Robert E) Geisenberg; brother-in-law, Mel (LaRue) Clark; sister-in-law, Marian (Dave) Dawson; sister-in-law, Donna (Lunt) Craven; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way.

Glenn always strived to instill his love for family, country, and the gospel of Jesus Christ into the hearts of his family and all he knew. He taught through example the vital need to love and respect Mother, get a good and useful education, give generously, love your family, and do your best in serving others.

Graveside Services for the immediate family will take place at Centerville City Cemetery in Centerville, Utah.

In honor of his generous spirit, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the American Red Cross.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.