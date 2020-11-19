1/1
David J. McDonald
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. McDonald, age 72 ,of Quincy, MA , died peacefully, Tuesday, Nov.17,2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He grew up in Houghs Neck and was a life long Quincy resident. He was a very hard working man who worked in the plumbing trade for many years. He had a big smile and a great laugh.

David was the loving father to Michelle l. McDonald of Weymouth and Diane E. McDonald of Quincy from second wife Cynthia (Clark) McDonald and survived by his wife Kathy McDonald and their children David McDonald of Hanson and Christopher McDonald of Rockland; devoted grandfather to Christopher McDonald of Sturbridge, Alex, Allie, Arianna, Dylan, Lily , and great granddaughters Mya and Harper; Brother of Robert McDonald of Houghs Neck, Elizabeth "Betty" Madden of Weymouth, and Stephen McDonald of Houghs Neck. He also had many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved