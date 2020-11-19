David J. McDonald, age 72 ,of Quincy, MA , died peacefully, Tuesday, Nov.17,2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. He grew up in Houghs Neck and was a life long Quincy resident. He was a very hard working man who worked in the plumbing trade for many years. He had a big smile and a great laugh.



David was the loving father to Michelle l. McDonald of Weymouth and Diane E. McDonald of Quincy from second wife Cynthia (Clark) McDonald and survived by his wife Kathy McDonald and their children David McDonald of Hanson and Christopher McDonald of Rockland; devoted grandfather to Christopher McDonald of Sturbridge, Alex, Allie, Arianna, Dylan, Lily , and great granddaughters Mya and Harper; Brother of Robert McDonald of Houghs Neck, Elizabeth "Betty" Madden of Weymouth, and Stephen McDonald of Houghs Neck. He also had many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store