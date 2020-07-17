David passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on June 29, 2020. He was taken from us to soon.



David was born in Aberdeen, Washington to Harold and Judy Maresh on January 4, 1962. He graduated from Mt. Rainier High School and studied Engineering at Highline Community College. He worked 35 years for the City of Des Moines in Engineering and Right of Way Inspector.



David is preceded in death by his father, Harold Maresh and his nephew, Joseph Northrup, and his beloved dog, Deuce.



He is survived by his mother, Judith Maresh, his sister, Susan Northrup, niece, April Northrup, nephew, Benjamin Northrup.



A celebration of David's life will be done at a later date, so we can all safely gather together.





