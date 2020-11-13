1/1
David M. Gleed
1963 - 2020
RUTLAND, VT – David M. Gleed, 57, an Amesbury, MA native, died on Nov. 4, in Rutland, VT where he resided with his son Justin Gleed. Son of Roberta Folsom and the late Robert Gleed of Amesbury, MA, David leaves a brother, Jeffrey Gleed of North Andover, MA; two sisters, Marcia Noel of Amesbury, MA and Paula Minter of Warminster, England; his step-father Gary Folsom of Amesbury; and his former wife and companion, Babette Elwell of Mendon.

David spent many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry in the Killington area prior to being an X-Ray technologist.

A service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Amesbury, MA, on Saturday, November 14 at 2 pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to RMHS/Community Care Network, P.O. Box 222, 78 S. Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.

Local arrangements are by the E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home in Amesbury. Live Streaming of David's funeral service will be available on ricefuneralhome.com.


Published in Rice Funeral Home - Worcester from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery - Amesbury
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
