Dr. David Moore del Castillo, age 82 of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away on November 28, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Lee Strawn del Castillo (known as Jay); children, Genevre del Castillo, Patrick del Castillo, Nicholas del Castillo (Carolyn), and Libby King (Jeff); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Penelope Christensen (Steve); as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was born on July 26, 1938 to Harold E. del Castillo and Elizabeth Moore del Castillo, in Houston, TX and moved to Albuquerque in 1945. He had a very happy childhood riding his bicycle all over town in his younger years, and racing up and down Central Avenue in his "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White" 1955 Ford convertible as a teenager. Two years after graduating from Highland High School, David married the love of his life, Janice Lee Strawn in 1958. He won her heart by gazing dreamily at her every day in Geometry class (which subsequently caused him to fail).
He attended The University of New Mexico where he earned his doctorate in experimental psychology in 1968, and began work as a professor at The University of Toledo in 1969, where he was known to his colleagues as "Del". David retired with the honor of Professor Emeritus in 1993 and moved back to Albuquerque in 1996 where he and Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.
David had many hobbies throughout his life. While in Toledo, he loved sailing on Schnipke Lake and the Maumee river in his sailboat, competing regularly in local regattas. He had a lifelong love of photography, even operating his own studio for a short time. David also enjoyed woodworking, and computers, taking pride in being an early adopter of the Apple IIc, and many years later, standing in line at the Apple Store to be among the first to buy the latest gadget.
He and Jay loved traveling, exploring the UK, Spain, and Colombia where he had many relatives. David played many roles during his life, but the most cherished was likely that of "Papa". He loved all of his family, but absolutely adored his grandchildren. While he had countless friends over the years, David's lifelong best friend was Jay Christensen, who raced him up and down the streets of Albuquerque as teens, and who loyally brought him milkshakes and other treats in the final months of his life.
Services will be planned at a later date when all of his loved ones will have the opportunity to gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Dr. David M. del Castillo to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.