David Paul Garcia passed at the age of 48, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born Thursday, September 30, 1971 to Johnny and Diana Garcia. He was the oldest of three. He worked in construction however, his passion was with IT and electronics. David was born into a military family, his father Johnny was in the Army. As a child he lived in Hawaii, Kentucky, Korea, Panama and Barstow, Ca. He moved to Sierra Vista, AZ in 1995. Eventually he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico with his mom and brother where he resided until he passed.



David was outgoing, spontaneous, and full of life. His laugh could light up any room. He was always there to make any tough situation lighter with a silly Dad Joke. He was so animated when he spoke, it made you feel like you were part of any story he was telling. He stood up for what he believed in, especially the Raiders. He loved Star Wars, he loved Nascar, he loved all sports, but especially Football Sundays to root for the Raiders. He loved his family. Always willing to lend a hand when someone needed him. David was a fun loving, goofy person who made an impression on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.







David is survived by his mother, Diana Garcia; his two brothers, Juan and Antonio Garcia; his five children, Ashley, Angel, Kyrstan, Joey, and Johnny; his two grandchildren Hannah and Miles; and countless Grandmas, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

