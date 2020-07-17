1/1
David Wayne Pender
1954 - 2020
Mr. David Wayne Pender, age 66 of Woodleaf, NC passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Jasper, GA.

David was born June 20, 1954 in Mecklenburg county, a son of the late William P. Pender and Myrtle Starnes Pender. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and John Pender.

He is survived by his brother, Lee Pender and wife, Keta of Rockwell; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am, July 23 at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
