DAVIS JACOB SANDERS
1921 - 2020
Our family said goodbye to Davis Sanders on July 3, 2020. Davis was born on July 30, 1921 to William Joseph Sanders and Grace Fern Birch in Burlington, WA. The family moved to Blaine, WA and Davis and his 6 brothers and sisters spent most of their childhood in North Whatcom County. Davis joined the Navy and served as an Aviation Metalsmith First Class from November 9, 1942 to March 15, 1946. During his service, he eared a WWII Victory Medal. He married his beloved wife Betty on November 9, 1947. He was father to Lonnie Sanders, and stepfather to Dean Fairall and Janet Blevins. He is survived by brother Scotty Sanders, son Lonnie Sanders (Patty), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. After serving in the Navy at the height of WWII, Davis worked as a welder for many years at Alaska Airlines. Davis was an inventor as well, and he and his brother Scotty Sanders invented a golf ball holder and dispenser. After retirement Davis and Betty liked to travel and spent winters in Arizona. While home in WA, you could usually find the couple at their favorite restaurant the Huckleberry. Before Betty passed away, on March 5, 2010, he visited her every day while she was in a care facility. He loved her deeply and was a devoted husband. Davis' legacy is visible in his commitment to family, love and dedication to his wife, strong work ethic, and quick wit- a perfect mix of sweet and spunky. He will be missed.


Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
