DaWayne Larry Packer
1966 - 2020
DaWayne Larry Packer Gronwald passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 28, 2020.

He was born to Larry Packer and Myrna Gronwald on August 9, 1966, in Ogden, Utah.

DaWayne graduated from Clearfield High School in 1985.

He married Lori Fuit in Ogden, Utah on June 16, 1987. They were married for 33 years.

He retired from the Hill Air Force Base.

DaWayne loved being in the mountains and deer and elk hunting with his horse Skinny. He loved being out in the garage doing his horseshoe flowers and butterflies.

He will be missed by many people.

DaWayne is survived by his wife, Lori Gronwald, two sons; Jon (Ashley) Fuit, Chance Packer Gronwald. Parents Ken and Myrna Gronwald. His sisters Debi (Pete) Huckleberry, Susan Robinson, and brother Mike (Melissa) Gronwald and one grandson (Jayc) and his brothers from another mother, Mick (Sandy) Wade, Neil Henkles, and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in Leavitt's Mortuary from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
