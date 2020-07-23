1/1
Deborah L. Ptak
1953 - 2020
Deborah Lynn Ptak, 67, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Debbie (nee Holt) was born on January 21, 1953 in Tullahoma, TN. She was the daughter of James R. and Eva Louise (nee Ryans) Holt. Debbie was employed by Walmart for 26 years before retiring in 2016. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family in Tennessee, Texas, Brazil and Europe. She loved being on the beach especially in Florida. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Debbie will be dearly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and special friend.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Karl Ptak; children, Danielle (Roger) Moss, Justin Ptak (Carissa Bry) and Joseph Ptak; grandchildren, Jacob and Grace Moss; sisters, Wilma Jean Ealy and Betty Jo Stewart; half-brother, Michael Darnell; numerous nieces and nephews and special family friend, Jim Womack. She is predeceased by her parents, 3 grandchildren, Michael, Eva and Julian and a very special family friend, Ada Womack.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Adhering to phase 4 guidelines, attendance is limited to 50 people. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Memorial contributions may be directed to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. First St. Rockford, IL 61107.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
