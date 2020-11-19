1/1
Deborah R. (Thomas) Glunt
1960 - 2020
Deborah R. Glunt, 59, of Trafford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. She was born December 18, 1960 in Pittsburgh, daughter of Anthony and Ruth McKnight Thomas of Murrysville. Debbie was very involved in the community. She helped with the Penn Trafford Fall Festival, was a member of Busy Hands Sewing in Harrison City and was a member of the Trafford Sportsmen Club. She worked as a clerk for Coen Oil Company. She is preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Thomas. In addition to her parents, Debbie is survived by her beloved husband, Frank W. Glunt, a sister, Kimberly (Robert) Sierka; a nephew, Christopher (Shanna) Sierka; a niece, Carrie (Kevin) Sierka; a great-niece, Olivia and a great-nephew, Carter. Also surviving are an Uncle, Jimmy; three Aunts, Barbara, Patty and Mary. Friends will be received from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Murrysville Alliance Church. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. The family would like to sincerely thank the Hospice Staff at Forbes Hospital for the compassionate care they extended to her during her time there.

Published in Hart Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
