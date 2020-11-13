Debbie passed away in her home after a sudden decline in her health. Debbie was always upbeat and was known for her sense of humor. She loved life and had a loud laugh that came easy. She was known for her HUGE beautiful blue eyes. She LOVED to scare people and nothing excited her more than making someone jump in fear when she'd jump out from behind something. A close second to that was her love of floating in the pool roasting in the sun and swinging on her front porch swing. She was an animal lover and took in all types of strays throughout her life. She was so invested in saving hurt animals that she had given several birds mouth to beak in an attempt to save them, albeit unsuccessfully. She had a kind and giving heart and loved to help people. One of the sweetest moments was watching her spend hours cleaning her aunt's feet and the rest of her when she came to live with the family after being in a living situation where she was neglected for years. Debbie's proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her daughters Melanie and Jennifer. In 1989 she was devastated when her daughters went to girl's camp and were involved in an accident that caused Jennifer's death and left Melanie a quadriplegic. She took care of Melanie for many years and even lived in the hospital with her for months as she went through rehabilitation. Debbie endured so many challenges in her life and met those challenges with the utmost strength and faith. She cherished her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and had great faith she would live with Jennifer again. She developed cancer in 1997 and endured life altering surgeries and treatments. She went through all of this so she could still be around for Melanie. Family was her first priority in life. She struggled the last couple of years with the passing of her father and sister. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents (Ralph and June Coon); her sister (Darlene Verrillo); and daughter (Jennifer Bike).Debbie leaves behind her daughter Melanie Bike; nieces Melissa Roberts, Jaime Curren, Tracy Pollock, and Lauren Hunt; brother in law Mark Verrillo; "bestest" friend Paula; 12 great nieces and nephews; ex-husband and friend Ed Bike; and grandkids Jax, Talli and Frankie. Debbie was cremated on November 9, 2020. Her family will accompany her to Connecticut at some point in the future when it is safer to travel so we can celebrate her life and have her buried next to Jennifer and her parents.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.