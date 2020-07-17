Debra "Debbie" Janeanne (Cohea) Nicholson, age 72, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Debbie was born June 27, 1947 in Phoenix, AZ, to James Samuel and Dorothy (Martin) Cohea. On August 15, 1970, she married David "Dave" Nicholson in Albuquerque. Debbie was employed at Lovelace Medical Center in the insurance department, then was a bookkeeper at an awning company, and soon after co-owned and operated "Daveco Awning Co." with Dave for 18 years until retirement. Debbie loved being around people.



She enjoyed creating crafts and giving them as loving gifts. She was an avid church goer, and enjoyed leading the volunteers at the Free Store through her church. She looked forward to working the balloon fiesta each year with Dave through Kiwanis, attending Red Hat Society lunches, and going to bible study group sessions. She liked making lists and checking things off. She really enjoyed bowling and was on a league for several years. She had amazing penmanship and a meticulous signature that never varied. She was the leader of the prayer circle at her church, and she had a huge heart. She very much enjoyed spending time with friends and family.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, James Samuel and Dorothy Cohea; her husband, Dave Nicholson; and grandson, Adam Nicholson. Debbie is survived by her three children, David Michael Nicholson of Wray, CO, Frank Samuel Nicholson and wife, Katie, of Albuquerque, NM, and Heather Michelle Bottomley (Nicholson) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Neleh, Meghan, Cordelia, Xayla, Jason, Kimberly, Sky, and Ava; great-grandchildren, Helen and David; her brothers, Sam Cohea and wife, Gloria,of Ocean Shores, WA, Dana Cohea (her twin brother) and wife, Darlene, of Tempe, AZ, and Scott Cohea and wife, Lori, of Mesa, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 420 San Lorenzo NW. Memorials may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church.

