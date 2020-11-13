1/1
Debra Kay Moore
1950 - 2020
Debra Kay Moore, age 70, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Butler on September 1, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Myrtle Ellen Lenhart Jurysta.

Deb was a kind, loving person who had a passion for both cooking and decorating. Her interest in food led to her career as a restaurant bookkeeper.

She was employed at Avco Financial, Meadowbrook Housing, J.C. Penney and Burger Hut in Butler.

She attended Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by one son, Vincent Moore, of Butler; one granddaughter, Emersyn Moore, of Butler; three sisters, Dolores Fetterman, of Butler, Marie Jurysta Hudak, of Butler, and Helen Jurysta, of Butler; Godsons, Leon Moore of, Bristow, VA, and Cameron Jurysta, of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell L. Moore, who passed away August 2, 1985; one brother, Gary Jurysta; and two sisters, twins Judith Isaac and Joyce Rich.

Friends will be received in the Martin Funeral Home, Inc., 429 Center Avenue, Butler, on Monday from 12 Noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.

A Blessing Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Mitch Natali officiating.

Burial will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.


