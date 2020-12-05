1/1
Debrah Rena Helms Hooks
1955 - 2020
Mrs. Debrah Rena Helms Hooks age 65, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm Sunday, December 6 at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hooks was born January 5, 1955 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Sidney Andrew Helms and Shelby Jean Kluttz Helms. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Dale Hooks, Sr., grandson, Nathaniel Hooks and 3 brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Cartrett and husband, Berry; sons, Johnny Dale Hooks, Jr, Ronnie Lee Hooks and wife, Mindy, Michael Shane Hooks and wife, Ana and Dustin Lee Hooks; ten grandchildren; brother, Rodney Helms.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kim Cartrett's Christmas for Kids, 74 Pine Grove Church Road, Concord, NC 28025.

Published in Wilkinson Funeral Home from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
