Mrs. Debrah Rena Helms Hooks age 65, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.



The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm Sunday, December 6 at Wilkinson Funeral Home.



Mrs. Hooks was born January 5, 1955 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Sidney Andrew Helms and Shelby Jean Kluttz Helms. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Dale Hooks, Sr., grandson, Nathaniel Hooks and 3 brothers.



She is survived by her daughter, Kim Cartrett and husband, Berry; sons, Johnny Dale Hooks, Jr, Ronnie Lee Hooks and wife, Mindy, Michael Shane Hooks and wife, Ana and Dustin Lee Hooks; ten grandchildren; brother, Rodney Helms.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kim Cartrett's Christmas for Kids, 74 Pine Grove Church Road, Concord, NC 28025.



