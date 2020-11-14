Luke 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible



(Momma Live On In Glory)



Our beloved Delores Bea Sutton 76, of Phoenix Arizona, passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2020 in Apache Junction, Arizona. Delores Bea Williams was born in Leavenworth Kansas to Armentha Evelyn Williams and Edward Williams on April 4th, 1944. Delores married Errol Milton Sutton on August 12th, 1965 in Jackson County Missouri. Delores and Errol were married for 46 years. Errol was proud to say it was love at first sight. She moved all around the country with her husband and growing family. Delores worked as a housekeeper, homemaker, and many others, but was most importantly a loving mother. Delores raised five beautiful daughters and one son, all of which she loved and cherished dearly.



Delores is survived by her daughters Stacy Williams, Karen and husband Stephen Randles, Annette Sutton, Theresa and husband Steve Hawkins, Yvette and husband John Henderson, her son Errol Sutton Jr., and her brother Edward Williams. Grandchildren, Arielle Williams-Torres, Christine Sutton, Monica Sutton, Shawnessey Sutton, Nigel Sutton, Daisha Sutton, Charles Maxwell III, Dominique Hawkins, Isaiah Hawkins, Derek Henderson, and Marcus Henderson. Great grandchildren, Noah Williams-Torres, Jordan Little, Jazmine Little, Layla Sutton, Saniya Sutton, Taliyah Winbush, Jayceon Wimbush, Monroe Clarkson, Matty Sutton, Mya Sutton, Shawnessey Sutton Jr, Aurielle Hawkins-Maxwell, Victoria Hawknis-Maxwell, Evaline Hawkins-Maxwell and best friend Vickie Wheeler.



Extended family, Lakenya Griffith, Raymond Griffith, La'Raya Griffith, Laila Griffith, Alfred Jones, Tia Jones, Lakeshia Jones, Aaliyah Jones, Malachi Jones, Angel Anderson, De'Maree Davis, Ronnie Williams, Richard Jones, Judith Baskerville, Alfred Baskerville III, Darnel Barr, Alfred Baskerville IV, Aleyja Baskerville, L Marcel Barr, Maurice Barr, Issac Hill, Jennifer Barr-Hill, Ovtavia Hill, Ellis Barr, Sharon Barr, Iesha Williams, Davonte' Hunter, Tay'Vion Hunter, Na'Riyah Hunter, Gregory Barr, Angela Barr, Jaron Collins, Arniece Scott, Buddy Scott, Arlando Scott, Maliesha Johnson, Chavez Nash, and Ma'Nijah Johnson.



The family of Delores Sutton would like to thank the staff of Visions Assisted Living and her caregivers, nurses and staff for the care of our beloved Delores and our family. Visitation will be November 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018.



Funeral and burial will be November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Glendale Memorial Park 7844 N. 61st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301.





