On Monday, June 8, 2020, Demetrio "Tito" Montoya passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 72. Born in Santa Fe, NM., raised in Espanola, NM, and was a longtime resident of Albuquerque, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Aurora Montoya.
Tito is survived by his wife, Barbara Montoya of Albuquerque, NM; children, Kendra Van Tiem (Husband Chris) of Rio Rancho, NM, Kelby Laabs of Denver, CO., and his beloved puppies, Victoria and Albert. He is also survived by Eileen Alarid (sister) and family of Albuquerque, NM; Anthony Montoya (brother) of Rio Rancho, NM; Kathy (sister) and Alfred Romero and family of Albuquerque, NM; Sam Montoya (brother) and family of Espanola, NM; Gilbert (brother) and Judy Montoya and family of Albuquerque, NM; Kevin (brother) and Stephanie Montoya and family of Peralta, NM; Nettie Maestas and family of Texas; Paul Romero and family of Albuquerque, NM; Johnny Quintana and family of Espanola, NM; Tina and Will West and family of Tucson, AZ and Seattle, WA; Mary Lou Winter and family of Albuquerque, NM and Texas; Greg Davidson and family of Long Beach, CA; Polly Davidson and family in Colorado; Dennis and Mary Chavez and family of Albuquerque, NM; and Angie Taylor and family of South Dakota.
He was very proud to come from a large New Mexican family of aunts and uncles, and cousins who he had memorable times growing up with as children. Tito was a 1966 graduate from Espanola High School (Hornet Country). During high school he worked for JW Owens to pay for gas for his 1957 Chevy and chauffeured many friends and family members. He continued his education at UNM where he played football. After college, he went to Washington D.C. to work for the National Republican Committee from 1977 to 1981. During his time at NRC he dedicated his time to support numerous mayors, governors, and senate races. During his travels throughout the United States, he also dedicated his time to support Senator Harrison Schmitt, the late Congressman Manual Lujan, the late John B. Irick, and also the late Senator Pete Domenici, among many others. Due to his knowledge he became a great asset for New Mexico's culture, and represented them and the state well. Tito enjoyed and loved working as a representative for the common good of his community and country. He was known for his commitment and contribution through his volunteering with many organizations. No task was ever too big or small, and he did it without hesitation and a driven purpose.
His accomplishments and awards were too many to count, for his "Outstanding Service, Leadership, Dedication and Excellence." Tito worked for The City of Albuquerque and retired after 25 years of service. He started at Parks and Recreation and was the manager for the Los Volcanes Senior Center. He then became Manager of Research & Development at Solid Waste. He was known by many as the "Graffiti Czar". In 2010, he retired as the Manager for Animal Welfare. He also managed to make time to work the weekend shifts at the Spanish radio station KANW with Mark Epiotis. He was known for taking song dedications and requests from all over the state. After retirement, he had a part-time job where he worked at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort Hotel & Spa and then The Hyatt Regency Downtown as the Concierge. He loved meeting new people, and he never met a stranger. People always remembered him because he made them feel important. Most people will remember Tito as a kind, honest, intelligent, sensitive, personable, outgoing and a loving person with a great smile and a memorable laugh. Tito had long-lasting friendships throughout his lifetime that he cherished very much. His wife, Barbara was the love of his life for 25 years of marriage. He loved his children and was very proud of their accomplishments. He loved his home, his adorable puppies, traveling, gardening and took pride in growing his Green Chile every year. He enjoyed playing the lottery, watching old westerns like Gunsmoke, Bonanza and PBS. He was a loyal UNM Lobo fan and made it point to watch every basketball and football game.
His strength and courage through this journey, came from his love of God, strong faith, and family and support of friends.
To all of those who loved Tito, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for your prayers and loving support.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org
"Every man's life ends the same way.
It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another."
-Ernest Hemingway