Denise Lucinda Clay was born on March 24, 1960, to Robert and Delta Burns. Denise was the last of 8 children born to them. Born in Seattle but relocated to Los Angeles, California at the age of 3 years old, She strived to become a Californian. She finished growing up there graduated from Carson High School and went on to attend Marciano Cosmetology school.



Denise affectionately known called Niece by her friends and family became a strong young lady. She succeeded at everything she attempted and always knew what she wanted. Some years after leaving cosmetology school, she moved back to Seattle. In 1988 she met Tyrone Clay and Married in 1991. They had 2 children Tanisha and Anthony and a wonderful Grandson Romeo she was very close with. She was a loyal person and extremely independent and like her Mother Delta only knew tough love. Her children will tell you that she never said I'm sorry, but they knew what she meant.



Denise leaves behind her husband Tyrone, children Tanisha and Anthony, grandson Romeo and 7 siblings, Larry, Karen, Freda Marilyn, Robert, Cheryl, and Kevin and a host of cousins, Nieces, and nephews. This family will not be the same without her. She loved her family and often said she didn't need friends because she had her family.



Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020, 2:00-5:00PM, with Funeral Service Tuesday, July 7, 2020 10:00AM both at Bonney Watson Washington Memorial, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, Washington. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park.





