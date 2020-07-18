1/1
Dennis Paul Mazzanti
1940 - 2020
Dennis Paul "Muzzy" Mazzanti, 80, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born in Butler on May 9, 1940, he was a son of the late Frank and Gertrude Mazzanti.

Muzzy was a member of the Sons of Italy in Butler and he was a proud Navy veteran who loved spending time with friends and family and watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his children, Gina Lucas and husband James, of Greensboro, NC, Mia Mazzanti and wife Eleonora, of Los Angeles, CA, and Christopher Mazzanti and wife Christina, of Germantown, MD; two brothers, David Mazzanti and wife Barbara, of Conway, SC, and Richard Mazzanti and wife Linda, of Butler; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Anna and Blake.

Also surviving are Tricia Yaguchi, whom he considered a daughter; his ex-wife Glenda Gottfried, who remained Muzzy's close friend; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Mazzanti.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Butler.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
