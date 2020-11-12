A Celebration of Life for Dennis Paul "Muzzy" Mazzanti, who passed away July 14, 2020, will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Herman Volunteer Fire Company, 789 Herman Road, Butler, Pennsylvania 16002.



Dennis Paul "Muzzy" Mazzanti, 80, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



Born in Butler on May 9, 1940, he was a son of the late Frank and Gertrude Mazzanti.



Muzzy was a member of the Sons of Italy in Butler and he was a proud Navy veteran who loved spending time with friends and family and watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.



He is survived by his children, Gina Lucas and husband James, of Greensboro, NC, Mia Mazzanti and wife Eleonora, of Los Angeles, CA, and Christopher Mazzanti and wife Christina, of Germantown, MD; two brothers, David Mazzanti and wife Barbara, of Conway, SC, and Richard Mazzanti and wife Linda, of Butler; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Anna and Blake.



Also surviving are Tricia Yaguchi, whom he considered a daughter; his ex-wife Glenda Gottfried, who remained Muzzy's close friend; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Mazzanti.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 12 Noon at the Herman Volunteer Fire Company, 789 Herman Road, Butler.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store